iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Rovin Capital UT ADV’s 4th Largest Position

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,189,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,209. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.32.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

