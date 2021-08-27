iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Stake Raised by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up 0.7% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4,805.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,540,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,141,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $142,021,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,825,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,924 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,573,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,908,000 after acquiring an additional 500,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $57,351,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.32. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.