iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.33

iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $85.33 and last traded at $85.32, with a volume of 40891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,288,000 after acquiring an additional 257,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,482,000 after purchasing an additional 199,710 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $113,807,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 866,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,887,000 after purchasing an additional 99,476 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,471,000 after purchasing an additional 512,782 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

