Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 375,000 shares, a growth of 142.1% from the July 29th total of 154,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,750.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ISUZF remained flat at $$13.41 during midday trading on Friday. 70 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.36. Isuzu Motors has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $14.21.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

