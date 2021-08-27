Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 375,000 shares, a growth of 142.1% from the July 29th total of 154,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,750.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ISUZF remained flat at $$13.41 during midday trading on Friday. 70 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.36. Isuzu Motors has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $14.21.
About Isuzu Motors
