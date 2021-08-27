Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $4.02

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $4.20. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 309 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.97.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 1,836.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 45,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.