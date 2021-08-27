Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $35.20. Jamf shares last traded at $34.09, with a volume of 306,551 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, COO John Strosahl sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $50,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $49,038.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,499.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,617,691 shares of company stock valued at $317,394,580.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Jamf by 68.2% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,498,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jamf by 38.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,243 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Jamf by 14.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,159,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jamf by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,342,000 after purchasing an additional 372,027 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Jamf by 13.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,596,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 184,471 shares during the period.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

