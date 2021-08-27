Janet Kerr Sells 350 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $43,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of APPF stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $122.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,335. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.25. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $186.59. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.08.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. FMR LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 35.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 213.3% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth about $369,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AppFolio Company Profile
AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.
