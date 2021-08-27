Janet Kerr Sells 350 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $43,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of APPF stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $122.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,335. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.25. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $186.59. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.08.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

APPF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. FMR LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 35.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 213.3% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth about $369,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

