Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $132.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $123.50 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.29.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,292. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

