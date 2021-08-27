JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,274,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622,972 shares during the period. JD.com makes up approximately 0.9% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.47% of JD.com worth $500,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,407,000 after buying an additional 74,254 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 681,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,453,000 after buying an additional 81,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,961,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,748,118. The stock has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

