JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Position Lifted by Ronit Capital LLP

Ronit Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ronit Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 34.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,274,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $500,785,000 after buying an additional 1,622,972 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the second quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in JD.com by 15.9% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 90,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after buying an additional 12,357 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 13.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,910,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,748,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. HSBC reduced their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.45.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

