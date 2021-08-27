Jean Pierre Brulard Sells 338 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jean Pierre Brulard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15.
Shares of VMware stock traded down $10.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.18. 5,394,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.29. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77.
Several equities analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 4.8% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 1.0% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 1.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in VMware by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
