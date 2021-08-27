Jean Pierre Brulard Sells 338 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jean Pierre Brulard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $10.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.18. 5,394,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.29. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 4.8% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 1.0% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 1.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in VMware by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

