Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MicroStrategy in a report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the software maker will earn $3.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $519.33.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $693.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $638.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00.

In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $743.71, for a total value of $743,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $18,427,185. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth grew its position in MicroStrategy by 5.6% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 192.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

