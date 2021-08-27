Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY)

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Unicharm in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS:UNICY opened at $8.65 on Friday. Unicharm has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.26.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

