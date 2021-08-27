Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43).

Several other research firms also recently commented on RADI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of RADI stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $18.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 12.9% in the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 485,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 55,624 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $2,764,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.