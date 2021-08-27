Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Life Storage, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Life Storage in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LSI. Citigroup lifted their price target on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.70.

NYSE:LSI opened at $121.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $68.31 and a 52-week high of $122.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Life Storage by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

