Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AAC Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tsai now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AAC Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AACAY. UBS Group raised shares of AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

AACAY stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48. AAC Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $7.65.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

