Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of StealthGas in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StealthGas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. StealthGas had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 2.56%.

GASS opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67. StealthGas has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $102.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

