Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.91

Shares of Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €26.91 ($31.66) and traded as high as €30.06 ($35.36). Jenoptik shares last traded at €29.94 ($35.22), with a volume of 65,862 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Jenoptik presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €31.00 ($36.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €26.91.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

