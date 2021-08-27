JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 25,711 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.