JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,072 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,021,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $117.11 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

