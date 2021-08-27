JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 459.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,060 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,100 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72.

