JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,857 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises about 1.3% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 56,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.49. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

