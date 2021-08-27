JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,029 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,869,000 after acquiring an additional 74,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,089,000 after acquiring an additional 145,179 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,301,000 after acquiring an additional 486,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,622,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,155,000 after acquiring an additional 182,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $150.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

