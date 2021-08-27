JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 8,041 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 7,515.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $582,000.

NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $173.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.13. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $101.29 and a one year high of $191.52.

