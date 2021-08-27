JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,214 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 98,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $13,173,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $211,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $153.88 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $155.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

