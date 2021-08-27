JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 38,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $271.27 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.16.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.