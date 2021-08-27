JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after acquiring an additional 450,378 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 933,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,457,000 after buying an additional 47,885 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,448,000 after buying an additional 145,068 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,044,000 after buying an additional 94,729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $101.55 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $106.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.61.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

