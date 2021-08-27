JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $33.17 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 5.0% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $33,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $109.97 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.32.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

