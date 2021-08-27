JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,844 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $230.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $232.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

