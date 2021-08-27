JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.21 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,928 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.4% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $9,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $149,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 287.1% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.05. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $54.44.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

