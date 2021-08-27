JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.3% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after acquiring an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after purchasing an additional 264,123 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after buying an additional 369,295 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,787,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,503,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,982,000 after buying an additional 144,610 shares during the period.

VYM stock opened at $107.10 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.49.

