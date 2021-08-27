JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.5% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,395,000 after acquiring an additional 645,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,137,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,761,000 after purchasing an additional 760,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,490 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND stock opened at $86.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.