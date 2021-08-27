JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $3.76 Million Investment in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 224,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.73% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 165.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $140,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MQY opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $17.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

