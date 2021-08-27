JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,112 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 2.3% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $15,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $63.58 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $64.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.58.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.