JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $60.74 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,251,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,740,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 9.1% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $270,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $128,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $375,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $142,448,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

