Jonestrading Increases Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Price Target to $13.50

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Jonestrading from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s previous close.

APTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $12.29.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sara Finley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,562.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 31.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

