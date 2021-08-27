Joseph P. Keithley Sells 5,000 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $242,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.67. 420,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,331. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,487,000 after purchasing an additional 150,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,664 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,635,000 after purchasing an additional 766,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,947,000 after purchasing an additional 60,211 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 89,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ACLS. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.