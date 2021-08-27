JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €42.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €39.33 ($46.27).

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a one year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

