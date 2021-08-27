JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 4.1% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.8% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,370,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,229,000 after buying an additional 123,559 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 32,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 78,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,141,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPM stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.70. 394,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,032,133. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $486.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

