JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $1,849,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 32,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 29,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.80. The company had a trading volume of 551,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,032,133. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

