JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Increased by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 4.1% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 96,721 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $3,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $162.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,032,133. The firm has a market cap of $486.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.46.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

