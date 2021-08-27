JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Trading 0.1% Higher

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.28 and last traded at $50.28. 11,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 16,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.23.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,599,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,843,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,655,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000.

