JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Position Increased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,393 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock remained flat at $$50.73 during midday trading on Friday. 3,848,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.72.

