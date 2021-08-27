JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.0% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

JPST remained flat at $$50.73 during trading on Friday. 3,848,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.72.

