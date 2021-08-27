JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.2% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72.

