Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,090,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 868,551 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.87% of Juniper Networks worth $166,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of JNPR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 19,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,991. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $156,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,337 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.