Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 315.75 ($4.13).

Several research firms recently weighed in on JUP. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

In other news, insider Roger Yates bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £532,000 ($695,061.41). Also, insider David Cruickshank bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £82,500 ($107,786.78).

LON JUP opened at GBX 267.80 ($3.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Jupiter Fund Management has a twelve month low of GBX 197.30 ($2.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06). The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 278.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.