Just Group (LON:JUST) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Just Group (LON:JUST)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Just Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of LON:JUST traded up GBX 0.99 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 93.34 ($1.22). The company had a trading volume of 416,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,483. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £969.11 million and a P/E ratio of -6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Just Group has a one year low of GBX 40.66 ($0.53) and a one year high of GBX 113 ($1.48).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

