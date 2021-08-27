JUST (JST) Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One JUST coin can now be bought for $0.0710 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $160.57 million and $126.86 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00053687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00130837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00151932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,811.55 or 0.99273924 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.05 or 0.00996674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.95 or 0.06534556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.