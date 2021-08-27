JustBet Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. JustBet has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $26,189.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00053642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00135288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.81 or 0.00152107 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,871.16 or 0.99372960 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.41 or 0.00995142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.05 or 0.06413341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.